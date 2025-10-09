Truist Financial Corp Sells 157 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $140.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

