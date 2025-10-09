Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $817.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

