Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $617,586.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,520.02. This trade represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 13,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,049.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,340,278.40. This represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,027 shares of company stock worth $22,571,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Argan Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:AGX opened at $281.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

