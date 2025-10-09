Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 86.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 578.89, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $6,231,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.