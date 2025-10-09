Truist Financial Corp Purchases 565 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $518.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.94 and a 200 day moving average of $561.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.56 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.