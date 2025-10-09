Truist Financial Corp Purchases 13,267 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,988.14. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,552 shares of company stock worth $31,242,397. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

