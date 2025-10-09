Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VDE stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.