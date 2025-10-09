Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

