Truist Financial Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

TBLL stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.35 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

