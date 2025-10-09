Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after acquiring an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,157 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 822,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,814,000 after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.