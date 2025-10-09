TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

