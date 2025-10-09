State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Gentherm Inc $THRM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 455.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 332.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 65.4% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.39. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

