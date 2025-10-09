State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,111 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $53.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.