State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 514.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 1,004,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNX Resources Stock Up 0.7%
CNX stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CNX Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.