State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 514.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 1,004,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.7%

CNX stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

