State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,796 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 25,254.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Bradley E. Hughes purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,255. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $664.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $495.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

