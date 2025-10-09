State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,686 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $738.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

