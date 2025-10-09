State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,009,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 663,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 168,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley E. Kern sold 2,531 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $95,469.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,179.88. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo sold 10,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $371,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,815.13. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,581 shares of company stock worth $1,291,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.3%

VTOL stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Bristow Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.