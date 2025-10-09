Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 409,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

