SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.40. 170,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 93,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 5.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

