Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

