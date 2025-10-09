Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $142.44 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $175.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.38.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

