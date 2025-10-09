Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 12,345 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCUL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,856,017.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,673.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,674 shares of company stock valued at $590,279. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.45. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.