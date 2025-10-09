Short Interest in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA) Drops By 25.9%

Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Launch One Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,645,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPAA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Launch One Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Launch One Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

