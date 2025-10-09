Short Interest in Cib Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Increases By 50.0%

Cib Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cib Marine Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Cib Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

