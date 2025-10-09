Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 61.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 17.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $133.76 on Thursday. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

