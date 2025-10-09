SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $189.75 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $190.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $456.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.