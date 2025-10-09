Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

SGMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sagimet Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. Research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $98,421.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 183,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,418.38. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $597,814.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 689,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,161.86. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

