Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.58. 4,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Video Games ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Video Games ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.02% of Roundhill Video Games ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

