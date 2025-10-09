Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,281.25. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $681,498.72. This represents a 71.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,035 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

