Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $11,761,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,536,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 160,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,587,000 after purchasing an additional 155,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

