Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 564 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.2%

NET opened at $220.02 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.43, for a total value of $10,499,325.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,847.73. This represents a 72.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,063.50. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,252 shares of company stock worth $126,288,029. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

