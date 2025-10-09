Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,775 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.87.

Shares of EDU opened at $53.40 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

