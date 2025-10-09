Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,915,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9,482.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

