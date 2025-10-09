Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of JBHT opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

