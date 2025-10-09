Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 313.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 131.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 20,880.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The RMR Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.19. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.