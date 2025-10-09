Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,833 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 3,189.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 2,504,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $68,322,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAT opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

