REAP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 7.6%

NYSE:AAP opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

