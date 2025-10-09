REAP Financial Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0%

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.