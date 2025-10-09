RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Given “Buy (B)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 target price on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $381.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.25 and a 200 day moving average of $369.09. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $272.50 and a 52 week high of $416.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

