Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,043,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.