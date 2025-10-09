Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 62,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,190 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

