Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $72.21.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

