Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ING Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ING stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

