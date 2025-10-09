Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in CSX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CSX by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 9.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.1%

CSX stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.