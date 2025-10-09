Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 71,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 565,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.42 ($0.09).
The company has a market cap of £9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.
