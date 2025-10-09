Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 71,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 565,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.42 ($0.09).

Pod Point Group Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of £9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Pod Point Group Company Profile

Pod Point was founded in 2009. Driven by a belief that driving shouldn’t cost the earth, Pod Point is building the infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles and to make living with an EV easy and affordable for everyone. As at 30 October 2023 the company has shipped more than 222k charge points on its network in the UK and is an official charge point supplier for major car brands.

Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.

