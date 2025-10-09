Natera, Inc. $NTRA Position Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Natera by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $403,666.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,963,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

