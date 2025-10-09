Narwhal Capital Management Raises Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.15% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 109.7% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 193,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,628. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $31.90 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $808.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Wall Street Zen raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.88.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

