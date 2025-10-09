Narwhal Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cemex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cemex by 334.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex Trading Up 2.1%

CX opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cemex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Cemex Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

