Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 57.7% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 426.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

