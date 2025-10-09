MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 1,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 87,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

